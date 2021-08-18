Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Afghan American scholar describes his fear-filled journey from the chaos at Kabul airport to a plane bound for home in the US

By Hanif Sufizada, Education and Outreach Program Coordinator, University of Nebraska Omaha
Hanif Sufizada got caught in Kabul as the Taliban took over. A scholar and resident of the US who works at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Sufizada describes his experience trying to leave.


© The Conversation


