Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We trained AI to recognise footprints, but it won't replace forensic experts yet

By Matthew Robert Bennett, Professor of Environmental and Geographical Sciences, Bournemouth University
Marcin Budka, Professor of Data Science, Bournemouth University
Share this article
We rely on experts all the time. If you need financial advice, you ask an expert. If you are sick, you visit a doctor, and as a juror you may listen to an expert witness. In the future, however, artificial intelligence (AI) might replace many of these people.

In forensic science, the expert witness plays a vital role. Lawyers seek them out for their analysis and opinion on specialist evidence. But experts are human, with all their failings, and the role of expert witnesses has frequently been linked to miscarriages…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for Nicaraguan newspaper publisher’s immediate release
~ Why I no longer think we can eliminate COVID – public health expert
~ An Afghan American scholar describes his fear-filled journey from the chaos at Kabul airport to a plane bound for home in the US
~ RSF seeks UN Security Council meeting on plight of journalists in Afghanistan
~ Premature babies are prone to impaired brain development, but nutrients may reduce the risk
~ Being chased, losing your teeth or falling down? What science says about recurring dreams
~ How older people are mastering technology to stay connected after lockdown
~ Why I no longer think we should try to eliminate COVID – public health expert
~ Pasha 120: Botanical gardens: why we need them and how they can also pose a risk
~ Incel culture: what we've learned from investigating Plymouth attacker's digital footprint
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter