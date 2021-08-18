Tolerance.ca
Why I no longer think we should try to eliminate COVID – public health expert

By Andrew Lee, Reader in Global Public Health, University of Sheffield
As New Zealand enters another lockdown after detecting a single COVID case, it’s time to consider whether stringent zero COVID strategies are feasible in the long term.


