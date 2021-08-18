Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums? What about life insurers? 5 questions answered

By Kosali Simon, Professor of Health Economics, Indiana University
Sharon Tennyson, Professor, Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy and Department of Economics, Cornell University
Share this article
The current COVID-19 wave in the U.S. is mostly affecting unvaccinated Americans, who represent more than 95% of current cases of hospitalization and death.

Given the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization in 2020 ran about US$42,200 per patient, will the unvaccinated be asked to bear more of the cost of treatment, in terms of insurance, as well?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for release of four Al Jazeera journalists held in Egypt
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Was the Afghanistan War worth it?
~ No permanent settlement for Afghans who did not come 'the right way': Morrison
~ Fish fins are teaching us the secret to flexible robots and new shape-changing materials
~ Tick bites: Every year is a bad tick year
~ An elite Virginia high school overhauled admissions for gifted students – here's how to tell if the changes are working
~ Mexico, facing its third COVID-19 wave, shows the dangers of weak federal coordination
~ How patients talk about cancer with family, friends and doctors
~ Correctional officers are driving the pandemic in prisons
~ Why did a military superpower fail in Afghanistan?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter