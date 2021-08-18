Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How patients talk about cancer with family, friends and doctors

By Wayne A. Beach, PhD, Professor, School of Communication, Director, Center for Communication, Health, & the Public Good, San Diego State University
Share this article
Cancer is no longer spoken of only in a whisper. Today, the disease – although still dreaded, still terrifying – is routinely and openly discussed in all media.

Yet in more intimate settings – as when patients privately discuss a cancer diagnosis or treatment with doctors, partners, family and friends – most patients are quiet and passive when raising their concerns and expressing their feelings.

I am a professor


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for release of four Al Jazeera journalists held in Egypt
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Was the Afghanistan War worth it?
~ No permanent settlement for Afghans who did not come 'the right way': Morrison
~ Fish fins are teaching us the secret to flexible robots and new shape-changing materials
~ Tick bites: Every year is a bad tick year
~ An elite Virginia high school overhauled admissions for gifted students – here's how to tell if the changes are working
~ Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums? What about life insurers? 5 questions answered
~ Mexico, facing its third COVID-19 wave, shows the dangers of weak federal coordination
~ Correctional officers are driving the pandemic in prisons
~ Why did a military superpower fail in Afghanistan?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter