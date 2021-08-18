Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Was the Afghanistan War worth it?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the lost war in Afghanistan, as Australia tries to secure the evacuation of its citizens and Afghans who assisted the Australian Defence Force. They also canvass the government’s hard line towards Afghans who came to Australia by boat and are on temporary protection visas.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a crisis in container ships could ruin Christmas
~ What’s wrong with the political analogy comparing Taiwan to Afghanistan?
~ Two Yemeni journalists based in Taiz wanted by local military intelligence
~ Einstein's too hard for school science? No, students love learning real modern physics
~ BHP's offloading of oil and gas assets shows the global market has turned on fossil fuels
~ If you're going to mandate COVID vaccination at your workplace, here's how to do it ethically
~ How Indonesian young creative workers in Yogyakarta stay productive amid the pandemic
~ UK: Police Scotland Reviews Sri Lankan Police Training
~ Ethiopia: Ethnic Tigrayans Forcibly Disappeared
~ With climate change, seemingly small shifts have big consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter