How Indonesian young creative workers in Yogyakarta stay productive amid the pandemic
By Oki Rahadianto Sutopo, Executive Director of Youth Studies Centre, Faculty of Social and Political Science, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Annisa R. Beta, Lecturer in Cultural Studies, School of Culture and Communication, Faculty of Arts, The University of Melbourne
Ariane Utomo, Lecturer in Demography and Population Geography, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Melbourne
Gregorius Ragil Wibawanto, Lecturer at Department of Sociology, Fisipol UGM., Universitas Gadjah Mada
Novi Kurnia, Associate Professor, Department of Communication Science, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Universitas Gadjah Mada
The pandemic has battered the arts and culture sector in Indonesia. Many producers and organizers have been forced to cancel events, concerts and movie releases.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021