Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For refugees in Australia, life during COVID lockdowns recalls the trauma of war and persecution

By Philippa Specker, Scientia PhD scholar at the Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW
Angela Nickerson, Professor & Director, Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW
Belinda Liddell, Senior Research Fellow and Deputy Director of the Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW
Share this article
Public health measures like lockdowns, quarantine and mandatory masks are important for managing the pandemic. But they can take a unique toll on refugees’ mental health, as our new research shows.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seemingly small climate changes can have big consequences
~ As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges
~ How to avoid gender bias in job postings
~ The U.S.-Canada border may have partially reopened, but intrusive travel restrictions still exist for Indigenous Peoples
~ How machine learning is helping us fine-tune climate models to reach unprecedented detail
~ Planning to plant an Australian native like wattle? Read this first — you might be spreading a weed
~ Nine Perfect Strangers review: sharp dialogue and excellent performances can't hide the hollowness of the story
~ Malawi: People with albinism in urgent need of protection after horrific killing
~ London's Marble Arch Mound was a fiasco in a city losing so many green spaces – but pop-up parks can work
~ Hydrogen: UK government sees future in low-carbon fuel – but what's the reality?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter