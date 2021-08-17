For refugees in Australia, life during COVID lockdowns recalls the trauma of war and persecution
By Philippa Specker, Scientia PhD scholar at the Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW
Angela Nickerson, Professor & Director, Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW
Belinda Liddell, Senior Research Fellow and Deputy Director of the Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW
Public health measures like lockdowns, quarantine and mandatory masks are important for managing the pandemic. But they can take a unique toll on refugees’ mental health, as our new research shows.
- Tuesday, August 17, 2021