Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Needle fears can cause COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, but these strategies can manage pain and fear

By Meghan McMurtry, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of Guelph
Share this article
For the one in 10 people with a significant fear of needles, getting a vaccination is distressing. This can disrupt vaccination campaigns, but there are effective ways to manage pain and fear.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burnley: a case study for a lost Labour town
~ Public health campaigns can be ruined by the personal conduct of politicians
~ Tiny plastic residues threaten Atlantic and Guadeloupean oysters
~ Life with vision loss: South Africans explain what they need from rehabilitation
~ What women in Malawi told us about infertility and seeking help
~ How a film is fighting the erasure of South African activist Dulcie September
~ Why Nollywood is obsessed with remakes of classic movies
~ Three things you should know about mosquitoes
~ The impact of COVID-19 has been lower in Africa. We explore the reasons
~ India is preparing for another COVID surge but low vaccine coverage leaves it vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter