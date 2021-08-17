Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public health campaigns can be ruined by the personal conduct of politicians

By Yang Yang, Assistant Professor, Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Heather E. Young-Leslie, Senior Advisor, Research Development, University of Alberta
Kirsten Samson, Graduate Student, Politics, University of Saskatchewan
Tanya Park, Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta
Share this article
When politicians disregard public health directives, new research shows it causes the public to distrust governments’ handling of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burnley: a case study for a lost Labour town
~ Needle fears can cause COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, but these strategies can manage pain and fear
~ Tiny plastic residues threaten Atlantic and Guadeloupean oysters
~ Life with vision loss: South Africans explain what they need from rehabilitation
~ What women in Malawi told us about infertility and seeking help
~ How a film is fighting the erasure of South African activist Dulcie September
~ Why Nollywood is obsessed with remakes of classic movies
~ Three things you should know about mosquitoes
~ The impact of COVID-19 has been lower in Africa. We explore the reasons
~ India is preparing for another COVID surge but low vaccine coverage leaves it vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter