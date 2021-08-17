Public health campaigns can be ruined by the personal conduct of politicians
By Yang Yang, Assistant Professor, Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Heather E. Young-Leslie, Senior Advisor, Research Development, University of Alberta
Kirsten Samson, Graduate Student, Politics, University of Saskatchewan
Tanya Park, Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta
When politicians disregard public health directives, new research shows it causes the public to distrust governments’ handling of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
