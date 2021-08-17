Tolerance.ca
The south of France is a Marine Le Pen stronghold – but has she hit a ceiling?

By Virginie Martin, Docteure sciences politiques, HDR sciences de gestion, Kedge Business School
The south-eastern region of France known as PACA has long been a centre of power for the far-right, but recent failures in the regional elections bring its future into question for Marine Le Pen.


