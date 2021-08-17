Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nursing home residents and staff are traumatized from the pandemic - collaborative care can help with recovery

By Nancy Kusmaul, Associate Professor of Social Work, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
COVID-19 hit long-term care facilities hard. Addressing the trauma that residents and staff endured is key to regaining trust in a space that may no longer feel safe.


© The Conversation -


