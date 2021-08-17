Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is at risk of taking the wrong tack at the Glasgow climate talks, and slamming China is only part of it

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Australia’s usual approach to big international negotiations is to hold out, before reluctantly making “concessions”. It’s the wrong approach for trade, and the wrong approach for climate change.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Déjà vu as bauxite company pollutes an iconic Jamaican river, yet again
~ Supporting witnesses: First step towards ending impunity for war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ The PR disaster around Prince Andrew has taken a legal twist — what does this mean for the Duke of York?
~ Afghan refugees can no longer wait — Australia must offer permanent protection now
~ Afghans' lives and livelihoods upended even more as US occupation ends
~ There's no end to the damage humans can wreak on the climate. This is how bad it's likely to get
~ To get New Zealanders out of their cars we'll need to start charging the true cost of driving
~ Students who are more adaptable do best in remote learning – and it's a skill we can teach
~ Ablaze review: a powerful, personal portrait of Aboriginal activist and filmmaker Bill Onus
~ Forget massive seawalls, coastal wetlands offer the best storm protection money can buy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter