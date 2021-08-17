Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supporting witnesses: First step towards ending impunity for war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Balkan Diskurs
Share this article
"What is often overlooked is the most important precursor to ending impunity: a secure environment in which survivors can testify, free from intimidation, severe retraumatization, and threats of physical harm."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Déjà vu as bauxite company pollutes an iconic Jamaican river, yet again
~ The PR disaster around Prince Andrew has taken a legal twist — what does this mean for the Duke of York?
~ Australia is at risk of taking the wrong tack at the Glasgow climate talks, and slamming China is only part of it
~ Afghan refugees can no longer wait — Australia must offer permanent protection now
~ Afghans' lives and livelihoods upended even more as US occupation ends
~ There's no end to the damage humans can wreak on the climate. This is how bad it's likely to get
~ To get New Zealanders out of their cars we'll need to start charging the true cost of driving
~ Students who are more adaptable do best in remote learning – and it's a skill we can teach
~ Ablaze review: a powerful, personal portrait of Aboriginal activist and filmmaker Bill Onus
~ Forget massive seawalls, coastal wetlands offer the best storm protection money can buy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter