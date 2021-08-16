Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Students who are more adaptable do best in remote learning – and it's a skill we can teach

By Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW
Rebecca J Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW
Robin P. Nagy, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, UNSW
Share this article
A study of Australian students affected by COVID restrictions found the more adaptable ones had more confidence about online learning and made greater progress. So how can this skill be taught?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghans' lives and livelihoods upended even more as US occupation ends
~ There's no end to the damage humans can wreak on the climate. This is how bad it's likely to get
~ To get New Zealanders out of their cars we'll need to start charging the true cost of driving
~ Ablaze review: a powerful, personal portrait of Aboriginal activist and filmmaker Bill Onus
~ Forget massive seawalls, coastal wetlands offer the best storm protection money can buy
~ From ground zero to zero tolerance – how China learnt from its COVID response to quickly stamp out its latest outbreak
~ How one simple rule change could curb online retailers' snooping on you
~ Afghanistan: why a visibly distressed government minister had to admit that 'some people won't get back'
~ As Colorado River Basin states confront water shortages, it's time to focus on reducing demand
~ UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter