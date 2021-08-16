Students who are more adaptable do best in remote learning – and it's a skill we can teach
By Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW
Rebecca J Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW
Robin P. Nagy, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, UNSW
A study of Australian students affected by COVID restrictions found the more adaptable ones had more confidence about online learning and made greater progress. So how can this skill be taught?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 16, 2021