Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we missed hugs

By Kory Floyd, Professor of Communication, University of Arizona
Share this article
Lack of human touch can lead to greater stress, anxiety and loneliness – and that is what made the social distancing during the pandemic so hard for many.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 250 preschool kids get suspended or expelled each day - 5 questions answered
~ Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from their DNA?
~ Deciphering the symptoms of long COVID-19 is slow and painstaking – for both sufferers and their physicians
~ How a volcano and flaming red sunsets led an amateur scientist in Hawaii to discover jet streams
~ 'Freezer burn' is a serious problem – preventing ice recrystallization may alleviate it
~ Vladimir Putin plans to win Russia's parliamentary election no matter how unpopular his party is
~ Rat poison is just one of the potentially dangerous substances likely to be mixed into illicit drugs
~ Canadian election 2021: Risk-averse charities, civil society groups must show up
~ Household gardeners in South Africa: a survivalist life with little protection
~ New global biodiversity goals must take these key lessons into account
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter