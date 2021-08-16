Social media has helped gen Z athletes find their 'authentic voice'
By Dinusha Mendis, Professor of Intellectual Property and Innovation Law and Co-Director of the Jean Monet Centre of Excellence for European Intellectual Property and Information Rights, Bournemouth University
Carly Stewart, Senior Academic in Sociology of Sport, Bournemouth University
Katharine Cox, Head of department of Humanities and Law, Bournemouth University
Generation Z athletes (those born after 1996) have emerged in 2021 as global wellbeing leaders and advocates, challenging outdated ideas about what it takes to be an athlete. Many of these young sportspeople have gone beyond their sport and taken on roles of advocacy, sponsorship and politics. Through social media, they have opened up conversations about performance, mental health and the impact…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 16, 2021