How Joe Biden failed the people of Afghanistan — and tarnished US credibility around the world

By William Maley, Emeritus Professor, Australian National University
When historians look back at the shambolic US exit from Afghanistan, it may increasingly appear a critical marker of America’s decline in the world, far eclipsing the flight from Saigon.


© The Conversation -


