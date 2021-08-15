Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan government collapses and Taliban on verge of controlling country: 5 essential reads

By Catesby Holmes, International Editor | Politics Editor, The Conversation US
Share this article
The Taliban ‘expect a complete handover of power.’ Experts explain who the Taliban are, what life is like under their rule and how the U.S. may bear responsibility for Afghanistan’s collapse.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canadian election 2021: Voters head to the polls with the pandemic, climate change top of mind
~ If I could go anywhere: a world through the eyes of botanical artist Marianne North at Kew Gardens
~ 1 in 2 primary-aged kids have strong connections to nature, but this drops off in teenage years. Here's how to reverse the trend
~ Where is the evidence for ERA? Time's up for Australia's research evaluation system
~ Right out there: how the pandemic has given rise to extreme views and fractured conservative politics
~ Why lotteries, doughnuts and beer aren't the right vaccination 'nudges'
~ Taliban enters Kabul, Afghan president flees: 4 essential reads
~ Canadian election 2021: Will the national child-care plan survive?
~ France’s new ‘separatism’ law stigmatises minorities and could backfire badly
~ The world must not look away as the Taliban sexually enslaves women and girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter