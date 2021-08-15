Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 2 primary-aged kids have strong connections to nature, but this drops off in teenage years. Here's how to reverse the trend

By Ryan Keith, PhD Candidate, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Dieter Hochuli, Professor, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
John Martin, Research Scientist, Taronga Conservation Society Australia & Adjunct lecturer, University of Sydney
Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Science, Centre for Design Innovation, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Parents and researchers have long suspected city kids are disconnecting from nature due to technological distractions, indoor lifestyles and increased urban density. Limited access to nature during COVID-19 lockdowns has heightened


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghan government collapses and Taliban on verge of controlling country: 5 essential reads
~ Canadian election 2021: Voters head to the polls with the pandemic, climate change top of mind
~ If I could go anywhere: a world through the eyes of botanical artist Marianne North at Kew Gardens
~ Where is the evidence for ERA? Time's up for Australia's research evaluation system
~ Right out there: how the pandemic has given rise to extreme views and fractured conservative politics
~ Why lotteries, doughnuts and beer aren't the right vaccination 'nudges'
~ Taliban enters Kabul, Afghan president flees: 4 essential reads
~ Canadian election 2021: Will the national child-care plan survive?
~ France’s new ‘separatism’ law stigmatises minorities and could backfire badly
~ The world must not look away as the Taliban sexually enslaves women and girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter