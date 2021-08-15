Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facts, fears and the evolution of masking throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

By Mickey Vallee, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in Community, Identity and Digital Media, Athabasca University
Do you remember the beginning of the pandemic, when for months a major debate was whether people should or shouldn’t wear a mask?

Around March 2020, I made my own mask using directions I found online. I was the only masked customer at my local grocery store the day I made it, but instead of following an impulse to rip it off and stuff it in my back pocket when the eyes of the maskless set on me, I thought: why don’t I turn this into a research opportunity?

I turned on my phone’s voice memo recorder and made audio…


