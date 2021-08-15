Tolerance.ca
The billionaire space race reflects a colonial mindset that fails to imagine a different world

By Ted McCormick, Associate Professor of History, Concordia University
Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are in a space race, but their endeavours reflect a colonial mentality. This comes at the expense of finding solutions for our current environmental challenges.


© The Conversation -


