Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: At-Risk Civilians Need Evacuation, Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their homes due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, take refuge in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 13, 2021. ©2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul (New York) – Afghans at heightened risk of persecution from advancing Taliban forces are in urgent need of evacuation and international protection abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. Foreign governments should prioritize providing visas and helping ensure safe passage for civilians whom the Taliban may target for abuse because of their past work or status,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


