Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protesters, Police Clash in Thailand Vaccine Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An anti-government protester tries to control smoke from a teargas canister fired by riot police during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, August 13, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Thanachote Thanawikran Thai people are once again taking to the streets despite a new Covid-19 outbreak throwing the country into lockdown. This time, confrontations between protesters and the police are growing increasingly violent. Gone are the familiar images of the youth and middle class-led democracy uprising of last year, with its iconic three-finger salute, calling for Prime Minister Gen. Prayut…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghanistan: At-Risk Civilians Need Evacuation, Protection
~ Cuba urged to free reporters under house arrest or jailed since a wave of protests a month ago
~ How a simple crystal could help pave the way to full-scale quantum computing
~ Poland’s Senate urged to reject amendment passed by the Sejm targeting TVN
~ How the Victorians invented the 'staycation'
~ Poland: why is a new media law prompting street protests and outrage from the US?
~ The disturbing history of how conservatorships were used to exploit, swindle Native Americans
~ Water companies are safe investments – and too important to be driven by profit
~ Afghanistan: Taliban victory inevitable despite the trillions the US poured in
~ The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021 – what does it mean for net zero?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter