Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s Senate urged to reject amendment passed by the Sejm targeting TVN

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Poland’s Senate to reject the broadcasting law amendment passed by the lower house two days ago that directly targets the commercial TV broadcaster TVN and threatens press freedom. TVN’s indirect owner, the US media group Discovery, has meanwhile threatened legal action against Poland if the amendment is adopted. In a statement issued yesterday, Discovery said it has notified Polish President Andrzej Duda of its intention to bring legal action if the amendment – which would ban companie


© Reporters without borders -


