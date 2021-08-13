Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021 – what does it mean for net zero?

By Michael Tamvakis, Professor of Commodity Economics and Finance, City, University of London
Share this article
It is only a few days since the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) signalled the dire consequences of human-induced climate change. At the heart of this stark warning by UN Secretary General António Guterres and the scientists behind the report was the urgent need to heavily reduce coal in the energy mix.

Yet in the run-up to publication, and absent from mainstream news headlines, was the steady ascent


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the Victorians invented the 'staycation'
~ Poland: why is a new media law prompting street protests and outrage from the US?
~ The disturbing history of how conservatorships were used to exploit, swindle Native Americans
~ Water companies are safe investments – and too important to be driven by profit
~ Afghanistan: Taliban victory inevitable despite the trillions the US poured in
~ President Andry Rajoelina is driving Madagascar into another political crisis
~ Nixon's decision to delink the dollar from gold still hounds the IMF, South Africa and Africa
~ Belarus court labels independent media outlets Tut.by, Zerkalo.io as ‘extremist’
~ China: RSF calls for release of three foreign journalists accused of espionage
~ Type 2 diabetes: more than one type of diet can help people achieve remission
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter