Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we tell stories of vaccine sceptics who have died of COVID?

By Nick Chater, Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Share this article
As vaccine uptake starts to wane, stories have began to emerge of people who refused the jab ending up in intensive care, ruing not having had the vaccine, and subsequently dying. These cautionary tales are certainly attention-grabbing, but is it right to publish or broadcast…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The decline of Occitan: A failure of cultural initiatives, or abandonment by the state?
~ Cyberspace and outer space are new frontiers for national security, according to an expert report
~ Appetite for convenience: how the surge in online food delivery could be harming our health
~ Media and politicians often defer to the AMA on COVID policies. But what role should the doctors' group have in the pandemic?
~ #FreeBritney has many of us wondering: do we have conservatorships in Australia?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg on uncertain economic times
~ Vital Signs: the RBA is not a law unto itself — an external review would be good for it
~ Mid-COVID, our investigation finds few vulnerabilities in Australia's supply chains
~ 3 ways community gardens often exclude migrants and refugees — and how to turn this around
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on mandatory vaccination and the IPCC report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter