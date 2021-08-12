Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why delaying legislation on a Voice to parliament is welcome — it allows more time to get things right

By Eddie Synot, Lecturer, Griffith Law School, Griffith University
Share this article
The simple truth is that a legislation-first approach to establishing a Voice without constitutional protection is bad policy. And it is not true to the Uluru Statement.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After the last 'summer of terrible drugs' it's time to make NZ's temporary drug checking law permanent
~ Taliban seize Herat and assault nearby dam that provides water and power to hundreds of thousands of Afghans
~ 480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land
~ Friday essay: Our utopia ... careful what you wish for
~ 'How outrageous and impossible is that?': factoring in how year 12 students coped in lockdown is a grading nightmare for teachers
~ Climate science is now more certain than ever. Here's how it can make a difference in Australian court cases
~ How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist
~ The RBA is not a law unto itself — an external review would be good for it
~ Could a France-style vaccine mandate for public spaces work in Australia? Legally, yes, but it's complicated
~ Reporter in southern Algeria gets eight months in prison for covering protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter