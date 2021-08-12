Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate science is now more certain than ever. Here's how it can make a difference in Australian court cases

By Laura Schuijers, Research Fellow in Environmental Law, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
IPCC reports are often used as legal tool for bringing the powerful to account. And the more Australia’s governments and businesses lag on climate change, the more litigation we’re likely to see.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Friday essay: Our utopia ... careful what you wish for
~ 'How outrageous and impossible is that?': factoring in how year 12 students coped in lockdown is a grading nightmare for teachers
~ How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist
~ The RBA is not a law unto itself — an external review would be good for it
~ Could a France-style vaccine mandate for public spaces work in Australia? Legally, yes, but it's complicated
~ Reporter in southern Algeria gets eight months in prison for covering protests
~ Philippines: #HoldTheLine Coalition welcomes new dismissal of cyber-libel charge against Maria Ressa
~ U.S. 'opportunity zones' use tax breaks for developers to help poor neighbourhoods — but are they really helping?
~ 6 challenges of being a gig worker during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Long-term care after the COVID-19 disaster: 3 promising ways to move forward
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter