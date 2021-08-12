Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 'return to normal' on campus? 5 ways university students and faculty hope for better

By George Veletsianos, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Innovative Learning and Technology, Royal Roads University
Share this article
Precarious academic work, stable funding, purposeful course design and greater attention to equity are issues that students and faculty want to see addressed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reporter in southern Algeria gets eight months in prison for covering protests
~ Philippines: #HoldTheLine Coalition welcomes new dismissal of cyber-libel charge against Maria Ressa
~ U.S. 'opportunity zones' use tax breaks for developers to help poor neighbourhoods — but are they really helping?
~ 6 challenges of being a gig worker during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Long-term care after the COVID-19 disaster: 3 promising ways to move forward
~ Why driving an electric vehicle might not be morally praiseworthy
~ A bitter culture war in the fourth century shows we may not be as divided as we think
~ How Native students fought back against abuse and assimilation at US boarding schools
~ Amid calls to #TaxTheChurches – what and how much do US religious organizations not pay the taxman?
~ Orwell's ideas remain relevant 75 years after 'Animal Farm' was published
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter