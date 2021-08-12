Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fungus in Nigeria's industrial waste produces a promising antibiotic compound

By Sunday Omeike. PhD, Lecturer in Industrial Microbiology (Antimicrobial compounds discovery and resistance research), McPherson University
Share this article
Antibiotics are life-saving drugs produced primarily by microorganisms which have been found in a variety of environments.

From penicillin discovered on mouldy old laboratory plates to tetracycline from soil, these compounds revolutionised medicine. The antibiotic industry is now worth over US$40…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A bitter culture war in the fourth century shows we may not be as divided as we think
~ How Native students fought back against abuse and assimilation at US boarding schools
~ Amid calls to #TaxTheChurches – what and how much do US religious organizations not pay the taxman?
~ Orwell's ideas remain relevant 75 years after 'Animal Farm' was published
~ What is the metaverse? 2 media and information experts explain
~ Female scientists set back by the pandemic may never make up lost time
~ Emotion is a big part of how you assess risk – and why it's so hard to be objective about pandemic precautions
~ How gay men justify their racism on Grindr
~ 5 issues that could affect the future of campus police
~ Why Cubans took to the streets: 3 questions about Cuba's economic crisis answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter