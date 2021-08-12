Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Humans will always have oxygen to breathe, but we can’t say the same for ocean life

By Jean-Pierre Gattuso, Research Professor, CNRS, Iddri, Sorbonne Université
Carlos M. Duarte, Distinguished Professor of Marine Science, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Fortunat Joos, Professor, Université de Berne
Laurent Bopp, Professor, Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay – Université Paris-Saclay
We are not at risk of running out of oxygen due to climate change, but ocean creatures are – and that will harm the whole planet.


© The Conversation -


