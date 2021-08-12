'How high above sea level am I?' If you've googled this, you're likely asking the wrong question — an expert explains
By Shayne McGregor, Associate professor, Monash University
Nerilie Abram, Chief Investigator for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes; Deputy Director for the Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, Australian National University
Ruth Reef, Associate Professor, School of Earth Atmosphere and Environment, Monash University
The IPCC report has laid out some alarming sea level projections for the future. But the relationship between sea level rise and real-world risk is complex.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021