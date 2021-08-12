Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian Rockets in May Killed Civilians in Israel, Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on the evening of May 11, 2021. © 2021 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP (Jerusalem) – Palestinian armed groups’ rocket and mortar attacks during the May 2021 fighting in the Gaza Strip, which killed and injured civilians in Israel and Gaza, violated the laws of war and amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. Palestinian and Israeli authorities have a long track record of failing to investigate alleged war crimes, highlighting the importance of the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israeli…


© Human Rights Watch -


