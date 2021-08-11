‘Benzo-dope’ may be replacing fentanyl: Dangerous substance turning up in unregulated opioids
By Lianping Ti, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Samuel Tobias, Research Data Coordinator, British Columbia Centre on Substance Use, University of British Columbia
Fentanyl adulteration led to the replacement of heroin in the unregulated drug supply of British Columbia. Now that benzodiazepines are present in many opioids, are we headed towards a ‘new normal?’
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021