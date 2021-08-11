Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lionel Messi: why his arrival in Paris is a key part of Qatar's game plan

By Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Eurasian Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Lionel Messi’s emotional though lucrative move to Paris Saint-Germain is now complete. After scoring 672 goals for Barcelona, the football world eagerly awaits what he can bring…


© The Conversation -


