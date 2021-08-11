Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US history shows spending on infrastructure doesn't always end well

By Richard White, Professor of American History, Stanford University
Share this article
The lasting problems of infrastructure aren’t of need or construction, but of overbuilding, delayed costs and the challenges of thinking ahead.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Should we genetically edit the food we eat? We asked two experts
~ Melting Mongolian ice reveals fragile artifacts that provide clues about how past people lived
~ To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal
~ 4 ways college students can make the most of their college library
~ Millions of kids get suspended or expelled each year – but it doesn't address the root of the behavior
~ Credit ratings are punishing poorer countries for investing more in health care during the pandemic
~ What is the Islamic New Year? A scholar of religion explains
~ Will NIMBYs sink new clean energy projects? The evidence says no – if developers listen to local concerns
~ Richard Branson aims to float Virgin Atlantic while air travel is in doubt – yet he might pull it off
~ Plagues and classical history – what the humanities will tell us about COVID in years to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter