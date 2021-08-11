Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

SARS-CoV-2 mutations: why the virus might still have some tricks to pull

By Ed Feil, Professor of Microbial Evolution at The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
SARS-Cov-2 has experienced roughly the same amount of evolutionary change during the pandemic as humans have since Homo habilis first walked the Earth about 2.5m years ago.


© The Conversation -


