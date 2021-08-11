Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to stop thinking of the Caribbean as a tourist 'paradise'

By Renée Landell, Researcher in Postcolonial Ecocriticism, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
The Caribbean has long been the gold standard for Western tourism: but our image of the islands as paradises ripe for our enjoyment is harming their environment and people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Home schooling is hundreds of years old – here's what its history teaches us about learning through play
~ Niger: Surging Atrocities by Armed Islamist Groups
~ If you're drinking or betting more in lockdown, you're not alone. But watch for these signs of addiction
~ The Murrumbidgee River's wet season height has dropped by 30% since the 1990s — and the outlook is bleak
~ Netflix animation “Trese” brings Filipino supernatural beings to our screens
~ Iraq: Apparent Familial Feud Drives Illegal Evictions
~ The post-9/11 American empire watches, plunders and kills, by Thierry Meyssan
~ RSF amicus brief asks Belarusian Supreme Court to reject the liquidation of Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ)
~ Use it or rapidly lose it: how to keep up strength training in lockdown
~ Doing a VET subject in years 11 and 12 can help with a job and uni. Here's what you need to know about VET in the senior years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter