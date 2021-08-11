Tolerance.ca
Niger: Surging Atrocities by Armed Islamist Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers at a mass grave containing the remains of civilians killed during the March 21, 2021 attack by armed Islamist groups on villages in Tahoua region, Niger. More than 170 Tuareg villagers were killed in the attack, Niger’s worst atrocity in recent history. © 2021 Private (Bamako) – Islamist armed groups have killed over 420 civilians and driven tens of thousands from their homes during attacks in western Niger since January 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The armed Islamist groups should cease all abuses against civilians, and local authorities should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


