Brad Hazzard is wrong about multicultural western Sydney: new research shows refugees do trust institutions
By Tadgh McMahon, Adjunct Lecturer, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Shanthi Robertson, Associate Professor, Institute for Culture and Society & School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Recent surveys of refugees in NSW show high levels of trust in the government and police — counter to recent suggestions that people in western Sydney haven’t built up trust in government.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 10, 2021