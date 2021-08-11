Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brad Hazzard is wrong about multicultural western Sydney: new research shows refugees do trust institutions

By Tadgh McMahon, Adjunct Lecturer, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Shanthi Robertson, Associate Professor, Institute for Culture and Society & School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Recent surveys of refugees in NSW show high levels of trust in the government and police — counter to recent suggestions that people in western Sydney haven’t built up trust in government.


© The Conversation -


