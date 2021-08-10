After Islamic State: how local shop owners in Mosul are rebuilding their historic markets
By Yousif Al-Daffaie, PhD Researcher, Centre for Architecture, Urbanism and Global Heritage, School of Architecture, Design, and the Built Environment., Nottingham Trent University
The insurgents left Mosul in 2017 in a near total state of destruction. With little outside help, local residents are rebuilding their city and reclaiming their identity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 10, 2021