Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Islamic State: how local shop owners in Mosul are rebuilding their historic markets

By Yousif Al-Daffaie, PhD Researcher, Centre for Architecture, Urbanism and Global Heritage, School of Architecture, Design, and the Built Environment., Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
The insurgents left Mosul in 2017 in a near total state of destruction. With little outside help, local residents are rebuilding their city and reclaiming their identity.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public TV’s biased election coverage highlights urgent need for strong safeguards in Bulgaria
~ Hong Kong: RSF concerned by future “partnership” between public broadcaster RTHK and Chinese state media
~ Mexican cartel’s video threats against journalists must be taken seriously, RSF says
~ Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and why release clauses should become standard in English football
~ Extremophiles: resilient microorganisms that help us understand our past - and future
~ Que doit faire le Sénégal pour combler son déficit énergétique d'ici 2030 ?
~ What's missing in South Africa's strategy to get breastfeeding levels up
~ To postpone, or not to postpone? South Africa's local elections hang in the balance
~ Women's football in Nigeria has a long history of defiance
~ Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter