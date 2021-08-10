Tolerance.ca
Extremophiles: resilient microorganisms that help us understand our past - and future

By Jaz L Millar, PhD Researcher in Biology, Cardiff University
In the infamous words of Jurassic Park consultant Dr Ian Malcolm, “life finds a way”. In the depths of the ocean, in volcanic springs, under four metres of ice: almost anywhere scientists can think of to look for life on Earth, we have found it.

The methods these organisms employ to survive the extreme have taught us how to protect our bodies better, how to copy DNA to better diagnose…


