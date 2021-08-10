Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The post-9/11 American empire watches, plunders and kills, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
We continue the publication of Thierry Meyssan's book, « Before Our Very Eyes ». In this episode, he exposes the transformations of the American Empire thanks to 9/11: the creation of a system of internal surveillance of the civilian population and, externally, the launching of the endless war in the wider Middle East. He also looks at the posthumous influence of the philosopher Leo Strauss in removing any scruples that US and Israeli leaders might have had about implementing such a programme.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ As Austin Tice spends his 40th birthday in captivity, RSF reaffirms its commitment to his safe return
~ Police violence against Colombian reporter requires investigation, reparation
~ Corrupt cop stabs TV reporter to death in southern India
~ How will COVID vaccines work on compromised immune systems? Here’s what we know
~ 5 tips from a play therapist to help kids express themselves and unwind
~ Beyond the ratings, NBC's Olympics telecast showed video's future
~ Claims of voter suppression in newly enacted state laws don't all hold up under closer review
~ State policies can provide clear guidance on when to put on and take off masks – with benefits to health, education and the economy
~ The maximum human life span will likely increase this century, but not by more than a decade
~ What are COVID-19 variants and how can you stay safe as they spread? A doctor answers 5 questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter