Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand protests against pandemic mismanagement met with police violence

By Prachatai
Share this article
Protesters have three demands: The resignation of the prime minister, the reallocation of the budget for the monarchy and military to COVID-19 assistance, and replacement of Sinovac with mRNA vaccines.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Poland’s legislators urged to reject amendment targeting independent TV broadcaster
~ View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation
~ Trees can't save us from climate change – but society will always depend on forests – podcast
~ How academy school groups defied their business-focused reputation to help students in lockdown
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A reprimand for Christensen and Morrison on climate
~ Our survey results show incentives aren't enough to reach a 80% vaccination rate
~ What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?
~ With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate
~ Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa
~ Graffiti in Almaty between scandals, competition, and trolling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter