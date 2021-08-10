Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?

By Archa Fox, Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Thomas Preiss, Molecular biologist, Australian National University
Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Australia from mid-September. So if you’re in an eligible group you could be offered either Pfizer or Moderna. Here’s how they compare.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


