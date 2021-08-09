Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bed rest in hospital can be bad for you. Here's what nurses say would help get patients moving

By Danny Hills, Associate Professor, Deputy Dean, Federation University Australia
Breanne Kunstler, Research Fellow, BehaviourWorks Australia, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Christina Ekegren, Senior Research Fellow, Monash University
Nicole Freene, Associate Professor, Physiotherapy, University of Canberra
Tracy Robinson, Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Charles Sturt University
Virginia Plummer, Professor, Federation University Australia
Share this article
If you or a loved one is unlucky enough to be in hospital, you might think the best thing to do is rest in bed as much as possible. But while rest is important, lying or sitting in bed too much can actually make many conditions worse.

Researchers have developed mobility recommendations for some hospital settings but in practice, most patients still aren’t active enough.

To find out more, we asked 138 nurses from five Australian…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ LGBTIQ+ people are being ignored in the census again. Not only is this discriminatory, it's bad public policy
~ Sweden: Iran War Crimes Trial Opens
~ MediaWorks and NZ's problem with toxic work cultures — why HR can’t fix everything
~ Don’s Party at 50: an achingly real portrayal of the hapless Australian middle-class voter
~ Let’s face it — children miss valuable ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ learning moments during remote schooling
~ When will Sydney's lockdown end? Well, it depends who you ask
~ Torres Strait Islanders face more than their fair share of health impacts from climate change
~ Embrace of Belarusian dissidents highlights hypocrisy of eastern Europe's asylum policies
~ Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19
~ New technology can create treatment against drug-resistant bacteria in under a week and adapt to antibiotic resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter