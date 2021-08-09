Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Let’s face it — children miss valuable ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ learning moments during remote schooling

By Jeana Kriewaldt, Senior Lecturer, Geography and Sustainability Education, The University of Melbourne
Shu Jun Lee, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Many interactions between teacher and student may appear insignificant or random, but they are important for learning and building relationships.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bed rest in hospital can be bad for you. Here's what nurses say would help get patients moving
~ LGBTIQ+ people are being ignored in the census again. Not only is this discriminatory, it's bad public policy
~ Sweden: Iran War Crimes Trial Opens
~ MediaWorks and NZ's problem with toxic work cultures — why HR can’t fix everything
~ Don’s Party at 50: an achingly real portrayal of the hapless Australian middle-class voter
~ When will Sydney's lockdown end? Well, it depends who you ask
~ Torres Strait Islanders face more than their fair share of health impacts from climate change
~ Embrace of Belarusian dissidents highlights hypocrisy of eastern Europe's asylum policies
~ Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19
~ New technology can create treatment against drug-resistant bacteria in under a week and adapt to antibiotic resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter