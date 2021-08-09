Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19
By Brae Anne McArthur, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Determinants of Child Development Lab, University of Calgary
Nicole Racine, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
New research shows the dire effects of the pandemic on the mental health of children and youth, with as many as 25 per cent of young people affected. Immediate action can help address this distress.
