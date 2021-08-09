Robots are coming for the lawyers – which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance
By Elizabeth C. Tippett, Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Charlotte Alexander, Associate Professor of Law and Analytics, Georgia State University
Lawyers were thought to be mostly immune from the coming AI revolution, but two legal experts explain why jobs that rely on human ingenuity can still be affected.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 9, 2021