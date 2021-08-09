Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robots are coming for the lawyers – which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance

By Elizabeth C. Tippett, Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Charlotte Alexander, Associate Professor of Law and Analytics, Georgia State University
Share this article
Lawyers were thought to be mostly immune from the coming AI revolution, but two legal experts explain why jobs that rely on human ingenuity can still be affected.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Embrace of Belarusian dissidents highlights hypocrisy of eastern Europe's asylum policies
~ Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19
~ New technology can create treatment against drug-resistant bacteria in under a week and adapt to antibiotic resistance
~ Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, accused under the national security law for one year, faces a life sentence
~ L’archéologie de l’Afrique de l'Ouest pourrait écrire autrement les manuels sur l'évolution humaine
~ Road surface asphalt can pollute soils: we checked the health risk in a Nigerian city
~ Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake
~ Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections
~ Comply or leave: the dilemma facing humanitarian agencies
~ With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, ‘immune-insecure’ people have to navigate added risks in social life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter